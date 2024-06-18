Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Class of 2026 Tight End
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith was candid earlier in June when he spoke about how busy he and his coaching staff would be this month. The Spartans have hosted many visits and offered scholarships in June as they push to secure more talent as next season approaches.
Along with offers and official visits in June, Coach Smith and Michigan State recently completed another skills camp. A few weeks ago, Smith said he hoped the camp would bring out as much talent as possible from Michigan and nearby states, and the camp did just that. Smith’s hopes for a productive camp were accomplished as he and his coaching staff offered more scholarships following the camp.
A week after the skills camp, tight end PJ MacFarlane announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had received an offer from Michigan State. The Middletown, Ohio, native is a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
“Had a lot of fun and got better today in East Lansing,” MacFarlane said. “I’m so blessed to receive an offer from [tight ends coach, [Brian Wozniak] to play for Michigan State University!”
Along with Michigan State, MacFarlane has received offers from Kentucky, Indiana, and Toledo.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound tight end represents another player who may be overlooked on the national level, who still has room to grow, and who has caught the attention of Smith and his coaching staff. Smith has a detailed and strategic approach to recruiting that he hopes will work in the Spartans’ favor in the long run.
As Michigan State looks to rebuild its football program, Smith is wise enough to know that the Spartans need talent of various levels. He and his coaching staff understand the Spartans do not have the luxury of overlooking any recruits and have done a solid job of finding potential diamonds in the rough.
Smith is approaching his initial recruiting classes with a vision of building long-term, sustainable success in East Lansing, should his plans work as he envisions.
