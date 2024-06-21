Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Defensive Lineman from Pennsylvania
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are adding to the list of prospects they have offered scholarships to nearly daily since the start of June. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have searched all over the country for players to join them in East Lansing and help with the ensuing rebuilding of Michigan State’s football program.
As Smith begins his goal of helping restore Michigan State’s football program to what it used to be, he and his coaching staff have prioritized talented players along the offensive and defensive lines on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Michigan State has continued that prioritization with another scholarship offer to a talented defensive lineman, Cameron Brickle.
A native of Malvern, Penn., Brickle recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Blessed to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan State University,” Brickle said.
According to 247Sports, Brickle is an unranked defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. However, he has garnered national attention from numerous top schools nationwide. The talented defensive lineman and the schools he has received scholarship offers from prove that a player’s ranking coming out of high school is not the be-all and end-all for a player.
Smith and his coaching staff have done a solid job finding talented players who may be unranked or have a very low ranking and expressing interest in them.
According to 247Sports, Brickle has received more than 25 scholarship offers. In addition to Michigan State, Brickle has received scholarship offers from Duke, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Indiana, Notre Dame, Maryland, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee USC and Texas A&M.
Brickle would undoubtedly be a welcomed addition to a Michigan State team that looking to wipe the slate clean of any vibes that potentially remained from the previous coaching regime. While Smith and his coaching staff may have bounced back nicely, they must finish the deal, especially the defensive line.
