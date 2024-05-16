Michigan State Offers Scholarship to TE from Saline, Michigan
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State football continue to search for under-the-radar talent in the upcoming recruiting class. Since arriving in East Lansing, Coach Smith has done an admirable job of looking for unranked players, especially in the 2026 recruiting class. Coach Smith continues to do so as Michigan State football looks to build upon a good week on the recruiting trail.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have recently offered scholarships to many in-state players. The Spartans have continued to prioritize in-state recruiting. Some of the in-state talent the Spartans have made offers to haven’t received much national attention. Others have, such as tight end Lincoln Keyes.
Michigan State recently offered the Saline, Michigan native a scholarship. According to 247Sports, Keyes is a three-star tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. Keyes announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“After a great conversation with [Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak], I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State!” Keyes said.
Keyes has received recognition from schools nationwide, including many within the Big Ten. Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, Kansas, Iowa State, Duke and Boston College have offered the talented tight end a scholarship. In total, 20 schools have offered Keyes a scholarship, but most are farther from home than Michigan State.
The 6-foot-6 tight end has gradually gained more attention as his skill set would be a welcomed addition to most teams. Keyes registered 10 receptions last season, four of which were touchdowns. He is expected to be showcased in his offense’s game plan more next season as his teammate and Louisville commit tight end Dylan Mesman has graduated.
Schools’ pursuit of Keyes began in February when he received his first Division I offer from Marshall. For Coach Smith and the Spartans, Keyes has the potential to grow into a significant part of their future should he sign with Michigan State.
Coach Smith has signed a few in-state recruits so far. Focusing on talented in-state players like Keyes would be a good idea if he hopes to turn around Michigan State’s football program quickly.
Coach Smith and Michigan State have had a productive week. They look to keep it going as they extend scholarship offers weekly.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.