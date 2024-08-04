Michigan State Officially Offers 3-Star CB
It was another day, and Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State extended another scholarship offer.
With college football programs nationwide finally able to officially extend scholarship offers to players in the 2025 recruiting class, Coach Smith wasted no time wrapping up a few loose ends on Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class. As soon as August 1 rolled around and he was finally allowed, Coach Smith got to work, offering multiple already-committed players in the 2025 recruiting class.
One of those players was three-star cornerback George Mullins. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback visited Michigan State on June 21 and committed the very next day, speaking to just how positive an impression Smith and Michigan State have had on many of the recruits who have visited East Lansing over the past few months. Mullins recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mullins is among the many three-star athletes in Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, but he has more upside than those three stars may show. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Mullins is ranked as the 97th-best cornerback, the 141st-best player from Florida, and the 1070th-best player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. Smith believes he has long-term potential at Michigan State.
Although Smith has repeatedly emphasized having a strong recruiting presence in the Midwest, he has also dipped into the talent Florida talent pool several times. He did so again by recruiting Mullins. The Bushnell, Florida native comes from a state rich with football talent and history and will undoubtedly give Smith and his coaching staff a moldable player on the defensive side of the ball. Smith has been tasked with helping rebuild Michigan State football, and players such as Mullins will go a long way toward helping him accomplish that goal expeditiously.
Mullins chose Michigan State over Eastern Michigan, Illinois, and schools much closer to home, such as Central Florida and Southern Florida. Mullins’ commitment shows how well Smith has done on the recruiting trail since arriving in East Lansing. He must continue to do so to rebuild Michigan State’s football program.
