    • December 1, 2021
    Michigan State receives PWO punter commit in Ryan Eckley

    Five star punter Ryan Eckley committed to the Spartans earlier today.
    Michigan State locked up a punter this afternoon when Fish Hawk (Fla.) 2022 Ryan Eckley committed to the Spartans.

    Eckley is coming in as a PWO or a preferred walk-on to Michigan State but will have a chance to earn a scholarship after his freshman season when current Michigan State starting punter, Bryce Barringer graduates.

    The success and the importance to special teams by the Michigan State coaching staff was a big factor in Eckley's decision.

    "The attention to special teams detail as well as the time put into special teams was definitely a key factor," says Eckley. "Coach Spencer, coach Els, and Coach Tucker take special teams very seriously. As well as the football atmosphere was extremely impressive."

    Michigan State Special Teams Intern, Kenny Spencer originally reached out to Eckley back in May and blossomed a relationship which eventually landed him in East Lansing.

    "Coach Kenny Spencer had reached out in May of this year, and I came up in June for a workout."

    Outside of football, Eckley will have to adapt to a little bit more chilly temperatures in East Lansing but it's something he's looking forward to.

    It's definitely a change from Florida. I’m originally from in Cleveland, Ohio and have family all throughout the Midwest so just something I’ll have to get used to again," Eckley laughed.

    Eckley is ranked a five star punter according to Kohl's Kicking and is the eighth ranked punter in the class of 2022.

