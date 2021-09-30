September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan State Football Recruiting: Where The 2022 Class Stands Now

Michigan State currently is 17th in the team rankings on 247sports composite ranking.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan State currently is sitting at 20 commits for the 2022 class, although one of them, Tre Holloman is believed to just play basketball in college.

The Spartans have five four-star commits all in the top 300 according to the 247sports composite ranking.

Four of the five four-star commitments reside in the state of Michigan with the lone prospect out of the state is quarterback, Katin Houser.

178th nationally defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (Essexville-Garber, Mich.)

217th nationally quarterback Katin Houser (St. John Bosco, Calif.)

266th nationally athlete Dillon Tatum (West Bloomfield, Mich.)

287th nationally athlete Jaden Mangham (Birmingham Groves, Mich.)

293th nationally wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn Fordson, Mich.)

The rest of the class is made up of three-star prospects ranging from 500th to 1000th nationally with players from Arizona to Georgia and even Florida.

There are a few remaining top targets in the class for the Spartans.

Kiyaunta Goodwin (Charlestown, Ind.) offensive tackle (Kentucky commit) 49th nationally

Jeremiah Caldwell (Belleville, Mich.) defensive back 382nd nationally

Elijah Russell (Trinity Catholic, Fla.)defensive end N/A

Jalil Martin (Chicago Simeon Ill.) athlete N/A

KatinHouserStJohnBosco
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Football Recruiting: Where The 2022 Class Stands Now

5 minutes ago
KennethWalkerIII
MSU Football

How Does Michigan State Offense Rank In The Big Ten And Country?

1 hour ago
Mel Tucker's Going To 'Be Sick' Over Michigan State's Inconsistencies
MSU Football

Three Most Interesting Things Coach Mel Tucker Said Sept. 28

19 hours ago
DillonTatum
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Wins Big In-State Recruiting Battle: West Bloomfield 2022 "Athlete" Dillon Tatum Commits To Michigan State

20 hours ago
CoughlinNebraska
MSU Football

Know Your Enemy: Western Kentucky Meets Michigan State For The First Time

Sep 29, 2021
HendersonNebraska
MSU Football

Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Western Kentucky

Sep 28, 2021
Izzo Gabe Brown 120819 vs Rutgers MSU SID
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Names Two Captains for 2021-2022 Season

Sep 28, 2021
Parachek
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Receives First Commitment of 2023 Class

Sep 28, 2021