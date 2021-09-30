Michigan State Football Recruiting: Where The 2022 Class Stands Now

Michigan State currently is 17th in the team rankings on 247sports composite ranking.

Michigan State currently is sitting at 20 commits for the 2022 class, although one of them, Tre Holloman is believed to just play basketball in college.

The Spartans have five four-star commits all in the top 300 according to the 247sports composite ranking.

Four of the five four-star commitments reside in the state of Michigan with the lone prospect out of the state is quarterback, Katin Houser.

178th nationally defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (Essexville-Garber, Mich.)

217th nationally quarterback Katin Houser (St. John Bosco, Calif.)

266th nationally athlete Dillon Tatum (West Bloomfield, Mich.)

287th nationally athlete Jaden Mangham (Birmingham Groves, Mich.)

293th nationally wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn Fordson, Mich.)

The rest of the class is made up of three-star prospects ranging from 500th to 1000th nationally with players from Arizona to Georgia and even Florida.

There are a few remaining top targets in the class for the Spartans.

Kiyaunta Goodwin (Charlestown, Ind.) offensive tackle (Kentucky commit) 49th nationally

Jeremiah Caldwell (Belleville, Mich.) defensive back 382nd nationally

Elijah Russell (Trinity Catholic, Fla.)defensive end N/A

Jalil Martin (Chicago Simeon Ill.) athlete N/A