Michigan State's Tom Izzo Was Watching Top High School Players Over the Weekend
2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam began in South Carolina this past weekend, as the top AAU teams in the country faced off against each other.
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo still hasn't received a verbal commitment from anyone in the 2025 recruiting class; however, he has been working hard on the recruiting trail.
Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports reported that Izzo was watching some of the top players in the country over the weekend, having scouted three players.
Let's look at the players:
Jalen Haralson
Haralson is a 6-6 small forward from La Porte, Indiana, who plays for La Lumiere in Indiana. Coach Izzo has done a great job recruiting players from the Midwest and players from La Lumiere. Former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. and current Spartan point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. both played there during their high school career.
Haralson is a top-15 rated five-star player who would likely be an instant starter for Michigan State. Haralson has already scheduled an official visit with the Spartans for September 14.
Trey McKenney
McKenney is a top-20, 6-4 big-bodied shooting guard from Flint, Michigan, who is ranked 16th in the country according to 247Sports. McKenney is a special scorer who can shoot beyond the arc, as well as drive right through you like a running back to get to the basket. Being a hometown kid, McKenny has already been on campus before and will return for a visit on October 4.
Darius Adams
Adams is another top-20 recruit from La Porte, Indiana, who also plays for La Lumiere with Haralson. Adams is a 6-4 point guard who is a great shooter, having shot 40.7 percent from 3 on nearly seven attempts per game during the EYBL games back in May. Adams has already taken an unofficial visit with the Spartans but does not have an official visit set yet to return back to East Lansing.
All three of these players are amazing talents and would be great additions to Michigan State basketball. Coach Izzo is in a good spot with all three players as of right now, but that doesn't mean he should let off the gas pedal. Izzo should keep moving forward as these three players should be at the top of his list.
