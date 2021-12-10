Michigan State set to host eight official visits this weekend

There is no question that Mel Tucker got the ball rolling this season leading the Spartans to their first 10 win campaign since 2017. With that success on the field it has helped to solidify the message that Tucker sold to recruits for almost two years now that you can win in East Lansing.

This weekend, five commitments in the class of 2022 and three other targets will take their official visits to Michigan State just days before signing next Wednesday for the early National Signing Day.

Commitments

Four-star "athlete" (nickel)Dillon Tatum

Four-star "athlete" (defensive back) Jaden Mangham

Three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips

Three-star defensive end James Schott

Three-star kicker Jack Stone

Targets

Five-Star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin

Four-star running back Damari Alston

Three-star safety Malcom Jones

The Spartans are hoping to make some last minute impressions on the three targets that are all committed to other schools with Goodwin being a Kentucky commit, Alston an Auburn commit and Jones committed to Virginia Tech.

Goodwin is a physical specimen standing at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds and is every bit of that. Offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic along with Head Coach Mel Tucker have made Goodwin a top target for the last year and a half. Goodwin elected to save his last official visit for Michigan State despite unoffically visiting twice already. Goodwin has also considered Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Kentucky over the last several months.

Michigan State running backs coach, William Peagler has stated that Michigan State doesn't have to have a running back in this class unless it's a 'plan A' option. Alston has remained a top priority for Peagler throughout the process and having him take an official visit just days before the early National Signing Day is huge.

Michigan State is also hoping to give Malcom Jones a last second pitch to contribute in the secondary for the Spartans.

All of the visiting prospects this weekend will have a chance to see East Lansing up close and meet with the coaches one last time before signing the dotted lines next week. Michigan State basketball hosts Penn State tomorrow at 2 p.m. in a game the recruits will be able to attend.

The Spartans currently have the 16th ranked class in the country and the fourth ranked in the Big Ten. Goodwin would be the lone five star if he decides to flip and the highest rated recruit in Mel Tucker's short tenure and the fourth highest since 2000, only behind Charles Rodgers, Jeff Smoker and William Gholston.