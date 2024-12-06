Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Prototypes, Pipelines, Looking Ahead
The Michigan State Spartans had a massive first day of the early signing period.
We know the kind of player that they are targeting -- tough, smart, true blue football players.
In this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider podcast, our recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana discuss the prototypes and what to look for going forward in recruiting.
You can watch the episode below:
Below are some specific prototypes as discussed by Spartans coaches.
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha:
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants. I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Michigan State linebackers coach (defensive coordinator) Joe Rossi:
"Long, athletic, and smart. That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
