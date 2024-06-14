Michigan State to Host 3-Star Defensive Back in Late June
Coach Smith and Michigan State have remained active on the recruiting trail to get as many talented players to East Lansing as possible, even if it is only for an official visit. The Spartans have continued an already busy month of June with many more scholarship offers and offers to visit Michigan State to players nationwide. As the summer continues, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have left no stone unturned in the search for talented players from around the country.
According to 247Sports, the Spartans will host a defensive back who has already committed to an SEC school, Vanzale Hinton. The Ooltewah, Tennessee native had committed to play for Vanderbilt earlier this offseason but has agreed to take an official visit to East Lansing on June 21. Even after committing to an SEC school, Hinton's official visit speaks volumes about how much of a draw Michigan State football still has for football players nationwide.
Hinton is a three-star cornerback. 247Sports has him ranked as the 45th-best cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. The site also has him ranked as the sixth-best player from Tennessee in the class of 2025’s rankings. Hinton would undoubtedly rank as one of the better recruits Smith and his coaching staff could secure.
Michigan State is one of many schools to extend a scholarship offer to Hinton. According to 247Sports, the talented defensive back has also visited or is scheduled to visit Memphis and Vanderbilt. Smith and the Spartans arguably have one of the best situations of any team.
As Smith and his coaching staff continue the staff’s first offseason in East Lansing, staying active on the recruiting trail will be a vital part of the Spartans’ success during Smith’s first few seasons at the helm.
Michigan State has had an interesting first offseason under Smith. It has found a way to still be in the running for many talented recruits. However, it must now find a way to take the next step and secure players traveling to East Lansing for unofficial and official visits.
