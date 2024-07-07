Michigan State to Host Talented Class of 2027 Cornerback
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff entered June and July expecting both to be busy months for Michigan State’s recruiting. In June, Coach Smith and Michigan State secured many talented players, bolstering a struggling 2025 recruiting class. Coach Smith used a productive few weeks on the recruiting trail to help solidify one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff made it clear upon their arrival in East Lansing that they had a long-term plan in mind. Considering the time it usually takes for new head coaches to turn around college football programs, considering the future is a large part of their duties as a coaching staff. The coaching staff has done just that, as they fully know rebuilding Michigan State’s football program will take years.
After spending June prioritizing the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes, Coach Smith and his coaching staff are reportedly looking into the future even more. They plan to host a talented cornerback in the 2027 recruiting class later this month.
Jason Killop of On3 Sports reports that talented class of 2027 cornerback Gabe Jenkins will visit Michigan State later in July. According to 247Sports, Jenkins is not ranked but is a recruit to whom multiple schools have already reached out, even though he has numerous years left in high school.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have yet to offer Jenkins a scholarship as he enters his sophomore year in high school. While that is not necessarily why Michigan State has not offered him a scholarship, Coach Smith and his coaching staff undoubtedly want to get the gifted player to East Lansing so both sides can get a feel for each other.
Although Coach Smith and Michigan State have yet to offer him a scholarship, Jenkins has received scholarship offers from many other schools, including multiple Big Ten schools. He has received offers from Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Akron. While time will tell whether or not Coach Smith and his coaching staff also decide to offer Jenkins a scholarship, being one of the first schools to offer a recruit a scholarship often goes a long way.
