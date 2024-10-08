Michigan State to Soon Host Talented Defensive Back
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has searched high and low for new talent to bring to East Lansing. Since arriving at Michigan State, Smith has recruited everything from four-star athletes to unranked athletes and everything in between. He has now reached into another area of recruiting: the junior college ranks.
After a productive start to the season, Smith and the Spartans are on a three-game losing streak. Still, that has not stopped Smith and his coaching staff from remaining active on the recruiting trail.
Smith and Michigan State offered defensive back Keshawn Davila a scholarship about a month ago. According to Adam Gorney of Rivals, Michigan State will host Davila on a visit during their game against Iowa.
According to Rivals, the Tampa, Florida native is the 14th-best JUCO prospect and the No. 15 JUCO prospect by 247Sports. The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back would be one of the better players Smith has secured since becoming the coach of Michigan State.
Ryan O'Bleness of Rivals.com elaborated on Gorney's news on X, formerly known asTwitter. O’Bleness also noted that Michigan State is in the running for another top JUCO athlete, defensive end Esaia Bogar.
“Michigan State will host Northwest Mississippi Community College CB Keshawn Davila next weekend, according to Adam Gorney,” O'Bleness wrote. “Davila ranks as the No. 14 JUCO prospect and has 40-plus offers.
“MSU is also in contact with the coaches of DE Esaia Bogar, the No. 7 JUCO prospect. MSU is also in contact with the coaches of DE Esaia Bogar, the No. 7 JUCO prospect.”
Smith has already shown plenty of promise in his first season as Michigan State’s head coach. However, he has clarified that he is planning for the future and must put together strong recruiting and transfer portal classes to do that.
Michigan State has made tremendous progress in a short time under Smith. To start the season on a three-game winning streak was admirable. Now, Smith must lead his team through its first bit of adversity. Time will tell if he can do so, but so far, it looks like he has the Spartans headed in the right direction.
It will take him continuing to secure the best players possible to keep things moving forward.
