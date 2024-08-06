Michigan State Women's Basketball a Finalist For Top SF in Class of 2025
Michigan State women's basketball has been on a roll in recruiting the 2025 class. Coach Robyn Fralick and her program have been on the list of top high school players such as Ashlyn Koupal and Kaeli Wynn. Now, another top player has added Michigan State to her list of top schools.
Agot Makeer is ranked the No. 1 small forward and No. 6 prospect overall in the class of 2025 in women's high school basketball, per On3. The 6-foot-1 wing is an international superstar from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.
Makeer averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, as well as 4.0 assists at the Under 17 Women's World Cup.
When describing herself as a player to On3's Talia Goodman, Makeer said she's “a very competitive person. My work ethic isn’t like a lot of the other girls in my class, and I feel like that puts me ahead sometimes. I’m versatile in a way that my body is different, I can get to the rim and score from the perimeter.”
Makeer informed On3 of her top six schools, and Michigan State has made the list. The other schools were Duke, UConn, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky.
“Genuine relationships are big for me,” Makeer said. “My top six schools are those because I have genuine relationships with the coaching staff and they’ve taken time to build relationships with my family as well… All six schools, I could go and make an impact.”
When asked about her relationship with Michigan State, Makeer said, “Out of all of them, I have the best relationship with this coaching staff. Coach [Robyn] Fralick really knows what she’s talking about and she’s a winner. I really love what they’re doing at Michigan State and it’s close to home. It has a lot of pros – the facilities are elite.”
Having a great relationship with a player like Makeer is amazing to have if you are Coach Fralick. As previously mentioned, Fralick has been on a tear in recruiting and has made great relationships with top players. The Spartan faithful can only hope Fralick will be able to land Makeer.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.