Midwest Forwards Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Are Targeting
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has been recruiting the guard position heavily in both 2025 and 2026. He hasn't let his forward targets fall to the wayside, either.
2025 forward Niko Bundalo is one of Izzo's top priorities (right up there with in-state five-star guard Trey McKenney), and four-stars Cam Ward and Trent Sisley both look like viable candidates as Izzo's first commit from the class.
Izzo has always preferred athletic forwards who can stretch the floor and shoot. Another key trait in the Izzo forward is ball-handling ability -- forwards with guard skills.
The 2026 class has a lot of talent at forward. Who are some targets Izzo is looking at?
Anthony Thompson, SF, Western Reserve (OH)
Thompson is Izzo's most recent offer. The 6-foot-7 forward recently transferred to the elite Western Reserve Academy and his game will improve greatly under head coach Matt Garvey.
Thompson will get to link up with Bundalo, the aforementioned 2025 Izzo favorite. The two share similar work ethics that could see Thompson's stock rise even more (he's the No. 22 prospect in the class).
"Being able to get a lot stronger, be able to just expand my game for the college level. I think that's something I just looked at, my parents looked at a lot," Thompson told me of the decision to transfer. "Just being able to go there and be able to expand my game further for when I get to college as a freshman, I'm going to be able to fit in and be able to play and play at a high level without having to worry about not being strong enough or not having a good enough skill set."
TJ Crumble, SF, Cleveland Heights (OH)
Crumble is another top Midwest target, which is Izzo's prime recruiting ground. The 6-foot-7 forward is the No. 42-ranked player in the class.
Crumble is being recruited heavily by Ohio State and other Big Ten schools in the region. He is taking the process slow, however, he told 247Sports' Steve Helwagen in May. Michigan State is among those schools targeting him.
"I'm just being consistent," Crumble said. "I'm always looking for areas to improve. I am showing more of my perimeter game and my intensity, my basketball IQ and my motor. That's what I'm showing the most. My coaches have been talking to Michigan State and Purdue. Missouri was in this weekend to watch me play. Houston has also said they wanted to watch me play."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.