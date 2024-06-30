MSU Basketball, Tom Izzo Continue Hot Pursuit of Top Target
To put it in basketball terms, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been driving hard to the basket for 2025 target Trey McKenney. It is no secret that McKenney remains one of Izzo's top priorities in the class. Izzo and assistant coach Thomas Kelley were spotted Friday at the Midwest Live event, watching McKenney perform.
McKenney is the No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 class, the No. 1 player in Michigan, and the No. 16 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
McKenney, an Orchard Lake St. Mary's product, recently competed with the 18U National Team at the FIBA AmeriCup, helping Team USA secure gold. McKenney started all six games and averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was second on the team in scoring.
Midwest Live was in Sandusky, Ohio, and hosted around 120 high school teams from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia. It is an NCAA-sanctioned event, allowing Izzo's attendance.
Another big-time priority Izzo target from the 2025 class, Niko Bundalo, was in attendance with Western Reserve Academy. Bundalo will soon be heading across the Atlantic to compete with the 18U Serbian National Team.
McKenney told 247Sports in May that he has had a relationship with Izzo and Kelley "forever".
"That relationship being there and them being in the hometown and them making that pitch has been pretty good," McKenney said.
McKenney said that the schools at the forefront of his recruiting were Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana.
"Those are the schools that have been with me from the beginning," he said.
Izzo remains in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound shooting guard.
If Izzo can secure McKenney, he could get one step closer to that second national championship. McKenney has all of the ability to be a big-time Spartan star, and he might be the most talented in-state recruit than Miles Bridges. However, McKenney might be more impactful, especially when it comes to ballhandling and his ability to score across three levels.
Some of Michigan State's most magical moments came from prodigious in-state talent, and McKenney holding court at the Breslin Center could add to that list.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
