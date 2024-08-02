MSU Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star Edge Rusher
On the first day college football programs are officially allowed to offer scholarships to players in the 2025 recruiting class.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has again provided a scholarship offer to a talented player who committed elsewhere. This time, Coach Smith extended a scholarship offer to one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class, defensive end Mykah Newton.
The defensive end committed to NC State earlier this offseason, but that has not deterred Smith from offering him, as well as other players that have committed elsewhere, a scholarship at Michigan State.
Newton announced the official offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Newton is a three-star prospect. The Newberry, Florida native is ranked as the 63rd-best edge rusher, 109th-best player from Florida, and 822nd-best overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Newton committed to NC State earlier in the offseason. However, UCF and Michigan State were in the running for the talented prospect's commitment.
Smith and Michigan State have not given up hope Newton will sign with them just yet.
Michigan State is coming off a productive Spartan Dawg Con recruiting event last weekend, during which Smith made numerous scholarship offers to players nationwide. He now looks to build on Michigan State's success during the event. Smith has repeatedly dipped into the talent pool from Florida and hopes to do so successfully with Newton’s recruitment.
As Michigan State has nearly completed its 2025 recruiting class, Smith continues to try to improve it by offering scholarships to various players. While he has increased the talent level he has recruited for the 2026 recruiting class and beyond, a large portion of Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class are players ranked with three stars.
Michigan State is just weeks away from the first kickoff of the season, which will officially kick off the start of the Smith era in East Lansing. His ability to rebuild Michigan State’s football program quickly will largely depend on his ability to secure talented players on the recruiting trail. Time will tell how successful he is in executing his plan of luring top talent to East Lansing to help him with the rebuilding efforts.
