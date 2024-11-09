MSU Football 2027 Target Near the Top of New Rankings
The Michigan State Spartans want to maintain the foothold they are building within their own state for recruiting. Each class has had a priority target in the state for the green and white. The 2025 class had prospects like Jace Clarizio, Elijah Dotson (who chose Pittsburgh) and Derek Simmons.
The 2026 class will have a whole host of priority in-state targets. The class is exceedingly deep. Offensive lineman Ben Nichols of Davison is likely near or at the top of the Spartans' wishlist. Running back Kory Amachree, athlete CJ Sadler, and legacy offensive lineman Gregory Patrick are there, too.
The 2027 class is a bit more of an enigma right now, but a safe bet would be Detroit Country Day tight end Anthony Cartwright, an elite four-star pass catcher who is listed as an athlete -- the No. 10 athlete in the country.
William Tobin, of Hartland, is a 2027 offensive lineman I think will be a priority target for the Spartans. Tobin is 6-foot-4, 290 pounds with a frame that offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has to like for just a sophomore high schooler. Tobin has just one offer as of now, from Central Michigan.
He was just listed by Pred Red Zone as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state of Michigan's 2027 class and the No. 18 overall prospect. I spoke with Tobin, who told me what the coaches have been saying.
"Most colleges, they definitely like my size, they like my footwork," Tobin said. "They like to see my strength and that's mostly what the recruiters have been saying to me. They really like my size and my strength."
Tobin has a solid relationship with the Spartans, though it is early along in the process still. He visited Michigan State for its home opener, and it's safe to say it was a foundational experience that he and the program can build from.
"It was a phenomenal time this weekend," Tobin said. "I arrived with my teammate Jack Lansing (a 6-foot, 200-pound safety with 4.5 40 speed), we wre both invited, we came in and it was a phenomenal experience down in East Lansing. Great crowd experience, amazing tailgating, obviously. We got down there, all of the coaches were phenomenal. It was great, getting closer and making more relationships with their coaches. Being on the field before the game, it's a surreal experience for sure. It's something I've never quite experienced before. It was an amazing weekend, hopefully I can come back down for another game later this season."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
