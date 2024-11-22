MSU Football Has Huge Opportunity to Flip Elite Legacy Commit
The Michigan State Spartans were in the top 3 for three-star 2025 cornerback Terrance Edwards. He was supposed to visit East Lansing on an official back in June, but that trip was ultimately canceled when he committed to West Virginia.
That could possibly change. Per Brian Dohn of 247Sports, Edwards will take an official visit to East Lansing this weekend and he will be in attendance for the Purdue game. The Spartans have maintained a solid connection with Edwards despite his commitment to the Mountaineers.
"MSU has always been one of the schools I thought about," Edwards told Dohn. "I have been watching them since my cousin, Felton Davis, played there. I look up to him. He always is giving me great advice."
Davis was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver with the Spartans. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention honor in 2018 and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017. Davis was the beneficiary of a red-hot Brian Lewerke in 2017 and arguably the biggest weapon Lewerke had.
With the early signing period approaching fast, this is a huge opportunity for head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans. They already lost a top tight end commit in Emmett Bork and they are in grave danger of losing three-star cornerback commit Aydan West -- which has huge implications on this late push for Edwards, of course.
West's crystal ball is favoring Virginia Tech, a school he recently took an official visit to. West is also visiting Ohio State this weekend, which adds more to the bad news and uncertainty about his commitment to the Spartans.
The Quince Orchard cornerback was once an example of Smith and Co.'s prowess on the trail, as they were able to capitalize on a quick turnaround from offer to committal in just mere weeks.
Edwards, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, fits the measurables for Demetrice Martin perfectly. Martin wants big, long cornerbacks who can play physically and handle themselves in contested situations.
Per Dohn, Edwards has had a solid pre-existing relationship with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi since the coach's time at Minnesota. That could play huge in the Spartans' attempt to flip the legacy recruit.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.