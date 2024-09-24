MSU Football Makes Move For Highly-Touted Committed Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have had a successful 16-commit recruiting haul in the 2025 cycle. The class's recruitment is winding down for both parties involved with the season having started. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are not finished, however.
On Sunday, they offered highly-touted three-star edge rusher Bariate Kara of Loganville, Georgia. Kara is already committed to Duke.
Kara was originally graded an 86. He jumped up to a fringe-four star rating in 247Sports' recruiting updates.
"Duke commit Bariate Kara makes a significant jump on 247Sports' 2025 defensive line board with a ratings rise from a strong three-star 86 to a high three-star 89, which elevates him about 100 spots into the top 50 nationally at his position," recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "Pushing 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Kara possesses a large frame with ample bulking capacity. He flashes impressive linear power with the point-of-attack strength expected of a front-line defender of his dimensions. Huge hands and above average arm length contribute to his ability to play with punch at the line of scrimmage. In his first five games this season for Loganville (Ga.) Christian Academy, Kara has recorded 39 tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks, including 11- and 13-tackle performances in LCA's past two contests. Also young for his grade, Kara owns immense long-term potential as a scheme-versatile front-line stalwart."
Kara is ranked as the 39th-best edge rusher in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. In the state of Georgia, he is 40th. Georgia is one of the premier football states in the country, right there with Texas and California. In the Deep South, it gives Florida a run for it's money when it comes to talent.
A respected football mind once told me he would a Georgia three-star over a four-star from elsewhere any day.
Smith's staff has completed several recruiting comebacks in this class, most notably with cornerback Aydan West and offensive lineman Justin Bell (as well as defensive lineman Derrick Simmons). They have yet to completely flip a recruit in this cycle.
The aggression shows that Smith's staff will target whoever they see fit, no matter the odds.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
