Michigan State Basketball Rises Again in Latest AP Poll

Michigan State basketball is continuing to gain ground.

The Spartans rose three spots in the latest AP Poll that came out Monday afternoon, rising from 10th in the country to seventh. This is the second straight week and the sixth time overall this season that MSU has been placed among the nation's top 10 teams. It is also tied for the highest Michigan State has been ranked all season, joining the Dec. 1 edition of the AP Poll that also placed the Spartans seventh.

Michigan State will also have the chance to improve its ranking further in the coming days. There are two games on the docket for the Spartans this week, starting with a road trip to Rutgers on Tuesday and then the biggest game of the season yet, when No. 3 Michigan comes to East Lansing on Friday for a heavyweight rivalry matchup.

That game against the Wolverines, especially, will be huge for MSU's NCAA Tournament resume. According to the Bracket Matrix, most "bracketologists" currently have the Spartans as a 3 seed. Taking down Rutgers and UM would likely be enough to make Michigan State a 2 seed and perhaps join the discussion to be a top seed.

Rutgers

Before Michigan State can worry about Michigan, it has to take care of business in Piscataway, N.J., on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 for that one.

The Spartans are entering as favorites, sporting an 18-2 overall record and an 8-1 mark against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is having another rough season, down at 9-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play. The Scarlet Knights are the lowest-ranked Big Ten team in the NCAA's NET rankings, way down at 169th, with a 0-7 record during Quad 1 games.

Michigan

The game everybody this week will be waiting for is against the Wolverines, though. Top-10 battles in the Breslin are always going to have extra juice, but having that "M" logo involved is like pouring water on a grease fire. Tip-off that night is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Michigan has looked like the best team in the country at times this year. Torvik still ranks the Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the country, while KenPom and the NET have UM second. Since New Year's Day, though, Torvik actually ranks Michigan State first in the entire country, while Michigan is down at 11th.

Neither team will have any rest advantage for this game, though the Wolverines may have some more mental fatigue. Michigan takes on 20-0 Nebraska in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night as well. Obviously, a much more difficult opponent than Rutgers.

The player to know, 100%, is Yaxel Lendeborg. He chose to transfer to UM from UAB, rather than enter the NBA Draft, and has been one of the best players in the entire country. Lendeborg averages 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

