MSU Football Makes Top Four for Elite Target, But Can it Be Top Choice?
The Michigan State Spartans have had a great month of June.
The Spartans secured eight recruits in a month that had four official visit weekends: May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21. The Spartans were able to add two capable wide receivers (Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin), two cornerbacks (George Mullins and Aydan West), offensive linemen Drew Nichols and Justin Bell, the No. 1 tight end in Michigan (Jayden Savoury) and an edge rusher in Cal Thrush. That is not counting long snapper Jack Wills, too.
Now, the Spartans and Coach Jonathan Smith will look to add another key recruit to the class -- interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres. Torres announced his final four teams on Wednesday, consisting of Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State and Utah. He plans on announcing June 30.
According to 247Sports, Torres is the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in his class, and the No. 2 player in his home state of Hawaii. 247Sports' recruiting analyst Greg Biggins touted Kaahaaina-Torres as someone with "all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
"Strong kid with really good feet and balance," Biggins wrote. "Excellent lateral mobility, light on his feet and can slide and mirror and does a really good staying in front of opposing edge rushers. Strong frame, with no bad weight and had a dominant showing at Under Armour Next Camp last July where he earned an invite to the UA game. Looks about 6-3, 270 pounds and carries his weight really well. Equally adept as a run and pass blocker and strong at the point of attack. Manhandles opposing linemen in the run game and has no issues getting to the second level. High compete level, great off-field work ethic and smart kid."
I spoke with Kaahaaina-Torres after his June 7 official visit. He had good things to say about Michigan State and like nearly every offensive line prospect I've spoken with, thought highly of Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
Kaahaaina-Torres is close to another 2025 Spartans offensive line target, Darius Afalava. Both are from Hawaiia and have known each other from the camp circuit for a bit now.
Afalava announces his decision on June 28, and the Spartans are in his top four as well. Afalava's decision could possibly have implications on what Kaahaaina-Torres' choice might be.
Right now, Kaahaaina-Torres' Crystal Ball favors Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were his last visit before the dead period.
Smith's Spartans have proven to never be out of the fight on the recruiting trail, but one might wonder if they will be able to secure Kaahaaina-Torres at this point in the game.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
