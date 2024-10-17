MSU Football Making Transfer Portal Moves at WR
The Michigan State Spartans have found a solid receiving core, or foundation, with freshman star Nick Marsh, redshirt freshmen Azaiah Johnson and Jaelen Smith and redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover.
Paired with quarterback Aidan Chiles, the four prove to be deadly. Marsh has been one of the standout freshmen throughout the country, though overlooked for Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Alabama sensation Ryan Williams.
While Marsh is no doubt the most talented wide receiver on this team and will probably be an NFL Draft pick when it is all said and done, he still isn't quite at the level of Smith and Williams. The former did things against Michigan State that this reporter had never seen before from a college wide receiver, freshman or not.
Glover has proven to be a very good inside and outside threat -- versatile. He has a very good catch radius, too, and has made some big-time grabs. Johnson has been electric in moments and will be an impact player sooner rather than later.
Smith has had just a few snaps, but he might be the fastest wide receiver (and even player) on the team and, with more development, could be a very lethal vertical threat.
The Spartans are not complacent, however. The first transfer portal window begins on Dec. 9. The green and white will likely be losing Montorie Foster Jr. and Alante Brown, and thus, what were No. 1 and No. 2 options at the start of the season will be gone.
(Yes, Brown has already been gone this season with his injury).
With head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans are looking to capitalize in within the first transfer window. Last season had a strong first window, landing a big star in Chiles, but that was mostly because of the prior connection at Oregon State.
With a full year under their belt and a stable coaching staff established, the Spartans can be even more aggressive and get top-tier prospects. They've already been tied to four-star Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley.
Now, per Peter Nakos of On3, the Spartans are in contact with former UMass wide receiver Anthony Simpson. He had a breakout season of 57 catches for 792 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia and Syracuse have also been in the mix.
Simpson has already transferred from another team, Arizona, and the teams might be weary of that fact.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
