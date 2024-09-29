MSU Football Offers Late Rising Two-Way Star
2025 athlete Chaz Coleman is a freak athlete, to put it simply.
The Ohio native and Warren G. Harding product is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. He plays two ways, something that shouldn't be surprising given his gifts. What team wouldn't want to maximize their use of his incredible talent?
The unique part? On offense, he plays quarterback (already an imposing, striking stature for a high school quarterback). On defense, Coleman sacks quarterbacks as an edge rusher. Such versatility is sure to garner attention.
The Spartans have been interested in Coleman recently, and while he visited for their homestand under the lights against No. 3 Ohio State, the Spartans extended the offer. It is a late push for a prospect that many consider to be a late riser who is gaining a lot of steam.
Coleman is a three-star, per 247Sports, and the 57th-ranked "athlete" in the class. In the football-rich state of Ohio, he is the No. 31 prospect for 2025. Coleman's ascension has been compounded by the fact that he has received SEC offers from Kentucky and Ole Miss, as I reported earlier this month.
One offer can dovetail into several offers, as all of the major Division I programs are quick to gravitate to those making waves.
Coleman's coach at Warren G. Harding, Matt Richardson, told Allen Trieu of 247Sports the extent of which Coleman is versatile as an athlete.
"I just tell people to watch his basketball highlights and they understand," Richardson said. "I told people in the spring you don't have to see him play football to give him a football scholarship, just watch that [basketball clip]. He can do it all on the field. If he had been training as a quarterback since the 6th grade like others, he would be getting recruited as a quarterback. A lot of schools see him as an athletic end who can do different things as well as a wildcat quarterback. I see him as an EDGE. ... That's my opinion and people who make more money than me like him as a tight end, but athletically, he can do anything."
The Spartans are looking for 2025 commit No. 17. Can they use what time they have left to make a run at Coleman?
