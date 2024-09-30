MSU Football Offers One of Country's Best RB Prospects
The Michigan State Spartans are recruiting the Midwest hard and they are not afraid to target the best the region has to offer. The state of Ohio is chock-full of blue-chip prospects, perhaps more-so than any other state in the region.
The Spartans offered one of the best in 2026 running back Shahn Alston of Harvey High School. Alson is the No. 9 running back in the class, per 247Sports, the No. 5 player in the state and the 112th overall prospect.
At 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Alston is a compact running with plenty of shift and the ability to bounce and break tackles. He fits the mold of the prototypical Spartan back under this new regime.
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha outlined his type to us back in August. He wants his running backs to be rugged, to run angry and fall forward.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big'; I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha said. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
A running back like the Spartans' Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams is a perfect example. Not the biggest, but shifty and has good vision and runs like a 280-pound runaway beer truck. He bounces tackles or breaks them. A large part of it is that competitive fire. Another Bhonapha hallmark.
"I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry," Bhonapha said. "[That] have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
