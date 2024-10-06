MSU Football Offers Under-the-Radar LB Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans got one commit from the East Coast in 2025, and it was Maryland's Aydan West, a high-ceiling three-star cornerback. It was a resounding recruiting win -- the Spartans had just three weeks to get a commitment from offer to decision.
The East Coast, especially what is north of the Mason-Dixon line, is not known to be a hotbed for football talent. The Spartans just offered a Washington D.C. prospect in the form of 2026 linebacker Tyson Harley. Harley plays for Gonzaga College.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker was offered by Spartans rush end coach Chad Wilt. Wilt's offer and the measurables suggest the Spartans are looking at Harley to play the rush end position. In this Joe Rossi defense, the Spartans utilize a standup rush end as part of a hybrid 4-3/3-4 look.
Currently, the Spartans to fill that role are Khris Bhogle, Anthony Jones Jr., and Jalen Thompson. Wilt, in discussing Jones back in August, might have given insight into what his prototypical rush end looks like.
"I mean, he's 6-3 and a half, 6-4, 260 pounds and played Sam linebacker mostly for us last year at Indiana in space," Wilt said. "But to move him a little closer to the box and put him in that position to play the defensive end's job but also has -- we talked to him in the spring about outside linebacker jobs. He has skills to do that but also be a really effective edge pass rusher, too. Because that's what that position needs. Every bit of a defensive end, every bit of an outside linebacker and a really disruptive pass rusher."
Harley has no rating from 247Sports, but there is one telling sign to how good he might just be -- his offers. Harley has 13 offers from good programs the likes of Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Bill O'Brien's Boston College, and Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The Spartans will likely begin to target the rush end position more as the 2026 class moves forward. A lot of it will come down to who played linebacker or defensive line at the high school level but has measurables far too big for the second level or perhaps a bit more athletic on the defensive line.
It's akin oversized wide receivers moving to tight end in college.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.