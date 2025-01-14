MSU Football Offers Unheralded But Intriguing Edge Prospect
Michigan State's defense under coordinator, Joe Rossi, is a hybrid 4-3 that utilizes a stand-up rush end.
Coached by Special Teams Coordinator Chad Wilt, the position is an answer to the modern offense and the additional responsibilities given to tight ends, running backs and wide receivers.
The Spartans have landed several rush end targets in the transfer portal, which are typically oversized traditional linebackers (ranging from about 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and up) who have the right tools in the pass rush without sacrificing the athleticism required to cover the aforementioned weapons of a quarterback has at his disposal.
That being said, Michigan State has continually offered more rush end targets out of high school, the most recent being 2026 North Carolina prospect Ebenezer Ewetade. He announced the offer on social media last week.
Ewetade is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound edge with offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Louisville and others. That is a telling sign as to how Ewetade's abilities have been evaluated and perceived.
Offers from the Bulldogs and Buckeyes are worth a bit more than the average when it comes to measuring the potential of a prospect. Ewetade is the No. 45 edge rusher in the class, per 247Sports.
The South Garner High School product was part of the Spartans' widespread recruiting swing to all regions of the country -- Texas, the northeast and the southeast were all addressed by Jonathan Smith's staff, taking advantage of the interim between the 2024 season and spring ball.
Of the rush end position, Wilt asks a lot. Someone with Ewetade's measurables and tools could be a perfect fit, however.
"It's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing," Wilt said in the spring of 2024. "So, sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be, ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man.
" ... Those guys for the rush ends, it that allows them to take a little bit of stress and pressure off the backers. 'Hey, what's the backfield set that they're in? Where are the tight ends' alignment? What are the details of the tight ends' alignment? Hey, the back moved, the back flipped sides.' Now, our rush ends can make some of those calls, and now, the backers don't have to."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.