MSU Football Still Getting Competition For Commit
The Michigan State Spartans considered 2025 running back Jace Clarizio, a four-star by some evaluators, one of their top priorities in the class. When he committed, it instantly bolstered the Spartans' credibility on the recruiting trail. Particularly within Michigan.
Clarizio is from East Lansing, a hometown kid. He told me that the Spartans were the seemingly obvious choice. He broke it down to 247Sports as a decision based heavily on scheme and coaching.
"[Michigan State is] really smart, offensive-minded, I think, and defense, too," Clarizio told 247Sports. "I feel like they're just good coaches. They're smart and they're gonna put their players in the best position to get the job done ... [The Spartans'] system, I feel like it would fit me really well. They like getting the running back the ball out of the backfield, and I think that fits me. Just their style."
On Wednesday, Clarizio was offered by a blue blood that could tempt him. Alabama came calling -- a haven for talented running backs. NFL running back pipeline. Who made the offer? Former Spartans offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.
It will be interesting to see what the effect is on Clarizio's commitment. He will likely remain loyal to the Spartans, and the fact that he is focused on the playoffs right now should only help the green and white. Clarizio is a four-star, per ESPN, and technically the first one of this Spartans class.
The other one, defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, was given that designation by 247Sports.
Clarizio is a crucial piece for this Spartans class. 247Sports' Allen Trieu evaluated Clarizio and described the perfect Spartans ball-carrying prototype under this current regime.
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field," Trieu wrote. "Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete.
"Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.