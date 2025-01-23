MSU Hoops Signee Takes Jump in Recruiting Rankings
Michigan State made the most of its two signees with forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. They are talented, multi-faceted forwards that are perfect for coach Tom Izzo; most importantly, they are risers.
Per the latest 247Sports recruiting rankings, Ward was bumped from No. 53 in the country to No. 49, while Scott stayed put at No. 51. Of Ward, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, Izzo found a lot to praise.
"We are very excited about Cam," Izzo had said in a press release upon the signing. "He's been a winner his whole life. He's won a state championship already, he's won games in AAU ball and big-time tournaments. He averaged 26 points per game last year. He's 6-8 with a 6-11 wingspan. And maybe what's more important than anything is he's tough and that is what really excited me when I first saw him. The second part of it is, he plays for his father, and his mother is the AD and head coach of the women's team at Largo. Basketball has been in his life since he was a little kid. Put that with the fact that he's a very good student, and I think he's gonna be an incredible representative here for Michigan State University."
Scott, the other half of 2025's No. 33 signing class, garnered similar praise from his future head coach.
"Jordan comes from a great pedigree," Izzo said. "Not only the school where Grant Hill came from, but also both of his parents, Christy, who played at Maryland, and Jerome, who played at Miami (Fla.). Jordan was the player of the year in the Virginia area. He's a 6-6, 6-7 shooting wingman with size and he shoots the ball very well. We are excited to have Jordan as part of our program and being a good student, a great kid, and a guy that wanted to be here. That was very important to us."
Izzo has stuck to his guns on the recruiting trail, recruiting to what he feels fits his program and style of play. He has not sacrificed his prototypical basketball player for the sake of five-stars on a recruiting profile, and that is partly why his No. 8 Spartans are playing so well right now.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
