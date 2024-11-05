MSU to Face Stiff Competition From Big Ten Rival For Two Targets
The Michigan State Spartans are making huge strides in the Midwest when it comes to recruiting. Whether in-state targets or the surrounding regions, the Spartans have found success with commits.
Under head coach Jonathan Smith, it is clear that there is no recruit the Spartans won't give a good look to. They have offered seemingly everyone from four-stars to three-stars to those who are underrated and offer-less. Several recruits were first offered by the Spartans.
2026 cornerback Amir Morelan has yet to be rated, but he has garnered plenty of interest from the Spartans. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is particularly high on him, it seems.
He said that his top three as of now (his recruitment is wide open, he says) would be the Spartans, West Virginia, and Penn State. The Nittany Lions stand out, though.
"I just like their defense and their defensive backs coach Terry Smith," Morelan said. "I like his coaching style. I think they're both like guys [Martin and Smith]."
The Nittany Lions came up when I spoke to defensive lineman Cayden Parker, a Spartans target I think will get an offer very soon.
"I'm excited to get up there, talk to the coaches," Parker said. "The environment is awesome. My mom went there. ... I've been in contact with coach [Bob] Palko ... I went up there as a tight end a couple of times for camp. I think I fit there better as a defensive lineman. I haven't really talked to their defensive line coach as much as I'd really like to ... but Michigan State right off the bat recruited me as a defensive end whereas Penn State recruited me originally as a tight end. So, I'd like if they can look at me more from a defensive standpoint."
Parker said he will be at Penn State's upcoming white out game.
The Nittany Lions might be one of the best recruiting schools in the Big Ten, if not the country. They consistently land talent from a wide range of pedigrees and turn out top four round draft picks.
Head coach James Franklin, for whatever weakness he might have in big games, is a master recruiter. The Spartans could be in for a fight on the recruiting trail.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
