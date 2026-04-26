What Gulbin Said About MSU After Being Picked by Washington

Michigan State and center Matt Gulbin had a brief, but very mutually beneficial relationship.

Gulbin was picked 209th overall during the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon by the Washington Commanders. Most of Gulbin's career was spent at Wake Forest, but Gulbin proved himself as a center during his lone season at MSU.

Gulbin on Tabacca, Michalczik

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In addition, the Spartans can take a sizeable share of the credit, since they also hired Nick Tabacca , Gulbin's offensive line coach at Wake Forest, as the new offensive line coach in East Lansing. Gulbin was coached by Jim Michalczik during his time with the Spartans.

"I've had two amazing coaches and two amazing o-line coaches, Coach Nick Tabacca and Coach Jim Michalczik," Gulbin said after he was picked by Washington. "They've really shaped me into the man I am today and also the football player I am today. I've been blessed to have two really great men coaching me, and I'm excited to continue at the next level."

Why Gulbin Can Succeed in NFL

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The ability to play multiple positions is one of the reasons why Gulbin got on NFL radars. He's had seasons where he's started at left guard, right guard, and then center. Not many offensive line prospects can say they've played at least 600 career snaps at three different spots. Gulbin is one of them.

It's one of the things Washington GM Adam Peters said in the Commanders' video they released of their phone call with Gulbin, informing him of his selection. Peters also brought up his toughness and just "everything you're about."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think I bring a tenacity," Gulbin also said. "I'm gonna do my best to try to elevate the offensive line room and do whatever I can to get the commanders winning and winning Super Bowls."

Gulbin is also heading into a situation where he can potentially play right away. Washington released last year's starter at center, Tyler Biadasz, this offseason to create a need at the position. The Commanders also have Nick Allegretti, but he only actually started one game last season at center, splitting the time he got between there and right guard.

A good training camp and/or preseason could be enough to put Gulbin in position for a starting role. Getting to snap to Jayden Daniels, one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, would be a pretty good way to kick off a professional career.

Michigan State's Matt Gulbin, right, hugs quarterback Aidan Chiles before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images