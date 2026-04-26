What Gulbin Said About MSU After Being Picked by Washington
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Michigan State and center Matt Gulbin had a brief, but very mutually beneficial relationship.
Gulbin was picked 209th overall during the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon by the Washington Commanders. Most of Gulbin's career was spent at Wake Forest, but Gulbin proved himself as a center during his lone season at MSU.
Gulbin on Tabacca, Michalczik
In addition, the Spartans can take a sizeable share of the credit, since they also hired Nick Tabacca, Gulbin's offensive line coach at Wake Forest, as the new offensive line coach in East Lansing. Gulbin was coached by Jim Michalczik during his time with the Spartans.
"I've had two amazing coaches and two amazing o-line coaches, Coach Nick Tabacca and Coach Jim Michalczik," Gulbin said after he was picked by Washington. "They've really shaped me into the man I am today and also the football player I am today. I've been blessed to have two really great men coaching me, and I'm excited to continue at the next level."
Why Gulbin Can Succeed in NFL
The ability to play multiple positions is one of the reasons why Gulbin got on NFL radars. He's had seasons where he's started at left guard, right guard, and then center. Not many offensive line prospects can say they've played at least 600 career snaps at three different spots. Gulbin is one of them.
It's one of the things Washington GM Adam Peters said in the Commanders' video they released of their phone call with Gulbin, informing him of his selection. Peters also brought up his toughness and just "everything you're about."
"I think I bring a tenacity," Gulbin also said. "I'm gonna do my best to try to elevate the offensive line room and do whatever I can to get the commanders winning and winning Super Bowls."
Gulbin is also heading into a situation where he can potentially play right away. Washington released last year's starter at center, Tyler Biadasz, this offseason to create a need at the position. The Commanders also have Nick Allegretti, but he only actually started one game last season at center, splitting the time he got between there and right guard.
A good training camp and/or preseason could be enough to put Gulbin in position for a starting role. Getting to snap to Jayden Daniels, one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, would be a pretty good way to kick off a professional career.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika