New Rating For Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football In-State TE Target
Jonathan Smith's Michigan State Spartans will make the tight end position a premier one in their offense. Right now, the starring role belongs to Jack Velling, who might be one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten conference, if not the country. Brennan Parachek is another that Spartans are excited for.
With young tight ends like Wyatt Hooks and next season's freshman Emmett Bork and Jayden Savoury, the position will be quite healthy for tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.
The Spartans are looking ahead, too, and one of the names they will consider a top priority going forward is that of 2027 in-state tight end Anthony Cartwright.
Cartwright recently received a rating from 247Sports, widely considered to be the authority when it comes to evaluating high school prospects. Cartwright is a four-star, per 247Sports, and listed as an athlete. He has a 90 player grade and is the No. 52-ranked player in his class, the No. 10 athlete and the No. 3 player in Michigan. Cartwright is 6-foot-4, 200-pounds entering his sophomore season.
The Spartans want to become the preeminent destination for Michigan's top talent. That was a goal that Coach Smith laid out on Day 1. Something lost under Mel Tucker.
Securing a top-flight prospect like Cartwright would certainly make that goal a reality -- though the Spartans are doing pretty well already. They have landed seven recruits from the state's 2025 class. Cartwright would be a true blue-chipper, however.
The Spartans' are a long way from securing a commitment from Cartwright, but their chances certainly don't look bad so far. I spoke to Cartwright this summer, who said the Spartans are "first" on his list.
"Like, my dad went there, so, it's pretty high," Cartwright told me. "It's always gonna be pretty high in my recruitment. And they've shown a lot of love to me, even before they offered me. So, they're always gonna be pretty high within my recruitment."
Cartwright said he was close to wide receivers coach, Demetrice Martin. Martin has given him pointers, he said.
"He's been giving me tips to become a better player when I see him," Cartwright said. "Yeah, they've done a pretty great job in getting there, and improving and keeping in contact [with me]."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
