New Rating For Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target
Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant is one of the best players in the state of Michigan. That is for all graduating classes. When it comes to his 2027 class, he is likely the best. Such is the reason why the Michigan State Spartans consider him a top priority in the class.
Guerrant is a two-way standout, dominating at both wide receiver and cornerback. I watched Guerrant play during The D Zone's 7-on-7 shootout back in July. He was the best player on the field whenever Harper Woods played, save for Belleville's Bryce Underwood and Elijah Dotson, two of the best 2025 class prospects.
Recently, Guerrant's dominance has paid off by way of a high rating from 247Sports, widely considered to be the authority on evaluating high school football talent. Guerrant was named a four-star prospect and classified as a wide receiver. He is the No. 33 overall player in the 2027 class and the fifth-ranked wide receiver. For the state of Michigan, he is the No. 2 player.
Ahead of Guerrant for Michigan's 2027 top spot is Muskegon edge rusher Recarder Kitchen.
Guerrant already has 22 offers. Among them are top Power 4 programs such as Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Guerrant helped Harper Woods to a state championship win last season as a freshman, hauling in 47 receptions for 1,170 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver had a busy summer visiting many camps like those hosted by Ohio State and Notre Dame. He told The Detroit News' David Goricki that the coaches liked his hands and route-running ability.
"Ohio State’s a great program, a national championship-type program with a lot of great players," Guerrant said. "Notre Dame is a great program, too, just different because they don’t play in a conference, but Notre Dame is a really cool place."
Guerrant also sounded off on Spartans coach Jonathan Smith.
"He’s a great guy, a funny guy where he’ll crack a joke," Guerrant said. "I’ve been there a few times now. I’m being recruited by schools for receiver and cornerback, some saying I could even play safety because of my size and great hands while other safeties are known for just their ability to tackle."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
