REPORT: 2026 Edge Rusher Talks Spartans Visit, Coaches
Joshua Pittman is an edge rusher from Suffolk (Virginia) and 2026 prospect. He recently attended Michigan State's widely anticipated Junior Day recruiting event, which saw recruits from across the country visit East Lansing and spend the day with Spartans coaches and attend the Michigan State-Illinois basketball game (a stirring Spartans win).
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge rusher is part of a crop of high school talent that Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt is targeting for the position alongside the typical batch of transfer talent. The rush end position is a mature one, to say the least; it is physically demanding with strict measurable requirements and Wilt and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi ask a lot from the rush ends.
It is an answer to modern offenses.
So it is good news for the Green and White that Pittman was able to connect with Wilt during the event.
“We jumped right into the visit on Sunday,” Pittman told SpartanMag. “I went in a little early and toured the facilities. Coach Wilt took me around and we talked. After that we went to the basketball game and sat and watched Michigan State beat Illinois, it was a good game. ... [Wilt] is just a genuine guy. (Wilt) is a great defensive mind. He said they love my tape and love the way I move, so I appreciate that from them and I am looking forward to continuing that relationship.”
Of Coach Jonathan Smith, it would seem that Pittman was sold the idea of being part of the Spartans' retooling, both culturally and on the field.
“I spoke to the head coach, Coach Smith and I sat down in his office with my parents,” Pittman said. “My parents really enjoyed it. We just talked about how the program is shifting. He came from Oregon State and last year was his first year here.
“(Smith) is looking to turn the program around with guys like me and just keep pushing. They feel like they will have a great year this year, and I believe it as well. I am definitely looking forward for coming back for a game and for an official visit.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.