REPORT: MSU QB Target Talks Visit, New Staff
2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman, of East Kentwood (Michigan), was offered by Michigan State during the 2024 season and quickly became enamored with the program. A crystal ball is already favoring his choosing the Spartans, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2 passer with a quick release quickly built a strong connection with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who also served as quarterbacks coach. When I spoke to the prospect in November, he reiterated as much.
"Not super energetic, more of that cool energy," he said of Lindgren. "I really like that too, the calmness. He's a dude, he's a guy. He's not being fake or forcing it. It's who he is, how he talks. How he interacts with me and my family, he's not trying to put on a different persona."
The Spartans recently hired Jon Boyer as their new quarterbacks coach; the former Oregon State tight ends coach spent six seasons with Spartans coach Jonathan Smith when he was still in Corvallis, and Smith recently told reporters at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association "Winners Circle" Coaches Clinic last week that the hiring would allow Lindgren to focus on the overall offense at the macro level, taking the responsibility of maintaining the quarterback position off his shoulders.
At Junior Day, Coffman was able to get acquainted with Boyer, he told SpartanMag. The two attended a Spartans basketball game and spent the entirety of it getting to know one another.
"A big part of the day was really just Coach Boyer and I really trying to pack as much time to get to know each other," Coffman said. "... We were sitting by each other, talking before the game, halftime, timeouts, just really getting to know him a little bit. We sat down in his office and I saw his presentation he had for me. A big part of the day was really just Coach Boyer and I really trying to pack as much time together."
To maintain the lead as Coffman's favorite, the relationship with Boyer needed to be genuine and click -- fast. By Coffman's own account, that seemed to be the case.
"Coach Boyer is a great guy,” Coffman said. “He is a family man, that is something I really picked up from him. He talked about his kids and his wife, and how his son is involved. Also, just how he interacts as a coach and his philosophy of really teaching and how that is really what coaching is, teaching guys based on how they learn.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
