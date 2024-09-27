REPORT: Top MSU Football Targets in Attendance for Week 5 Matchup
Michigan State will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium. It is another home game, one under the lights, and the weather looks to be good.
Bring in the recruits.
Coach Jonathan Smith made it known Monday that the importance of a good showing against the No. 3 Buckeyes is more than a win or loss. It is about recruiting, especially when the Spartans want to win the Midwest and the state of Ohio. Looking competent against their flagship program? Huge.
There will be plenty of recruits in attendance and many highly sought-after ones at that. 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu named his Top 5 recruits to keep an eye on.
One of them is a top Ohio prospect, Chaz Coleman. Coleman is a high three-star 2025 athlete with a 6-5, 222-pound frame. He is a linebacker with a high ceiling as a potential rush end in Joe Rossi's defense.
"Coleman has been one of the fastest senior risers in the Midwest this season," Trieu wrote. "He has picked up several new Power Four opportunities. The Spartans have not offered yet but have been in contact and wanted to get him up to this game so it is clear they have interest."
Lakota East tight end PJ MacFarlane will be in attendance, Trieu noted. Another Ohio kid. MacFarlane is a relatively high three-star in the 2026 class and supposedly has a good foundation with the Spartans staff.
He fits the prototype, with room to grow, of Brian Wozniak's prototypical tight end. MacFarlane is around that 6-foot-5 range.
2026 running back Shahn Alston is a highly rated four-star target and 2027 wide receiver Monshun Sales is a huge visitor. He is a Top 100 prospect.
"Sales, an athletic 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect, is an early four-star in his class and national Top 100 prospect," Trieu wrote. "He has quite a few Power Four opportunities now but is interested enough to get to East Lansing for this contest so it will be an opportunity for the Spartans to impress."
Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is an elite recruiter and developer of the position. He might have a better NFL pipeline than any other coach in college football. Huge for Hawkins to link up with Sales on a visit.
Cornerback RJ Holland, another 2026 Ohio prospect, is a priority for the Spartans. He is a long, physical corner.
