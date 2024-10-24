REPORT: What is Tom Izzo's Plan For Elite Spartans 2025 Commit?
Michigan State landed a huge recruit in four-star Cam Ward, a Top 50 prospect in the 2025 class. The Spartans, who had a relatively dry recruiting cycle until October rolled around, have carved out a solid class so far in Ward and four-star Top 50 player Jordan Scott.
Ward is an elite two-way play who can pretty much do it all on the court, and 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein pointed to a hot summer circuit season from Ward as a big plus for his potential.
There are two big-named forwards on the Spartans roster -- former five-stars Xavier Booker and Coen Carr. Finkelstein noted that their place on the team could limit how much Ward sees the floor as a freshman, but that could change.
Regardless, Ward is an elite player who can make an impact right away.
"Booker, a former top-ten recruit, still has obvious potential, but less production and impact on winning," Finkelstein wrote. "Carr remains one of the most extreme athletes you'll find, and if the shooting starts to show signs of catching up, he'll be that much more intriguing. While both sophomores would likely benefit from returning for their junior years, responsible roster construction requires Michigan State to have its contingency plan in place. Now, they do.
"To be clear, Izzo and his staff are extremely high on Ward. It was evident throughout the recruiting process. They recruited him with the message that he would be able to play right away, and so that's expected to be the case next season. However, if either or both of the current frontcourt opts to move on, Ward's ability to make an immediate impact will become a necessity. ... Given Izzo's willingness to play big, there is also the potential that Ward could have a chance to further extend his game to the perimeter, on both ends of the floor, and especially in subsequent seasons."
Finkelstein highlighted the notion that Ward was a high priority for Izzo and his staff. Long-term, he could develop into a cornerstone player for Izzo's program.
"What is clear though is that the Spartans knew the forward position was a top priority," he wrote. "They were involved with some of the top-ranked national prospects at that position, and ultimately made Ward a clear priority, an indication that they view him as a critical long-term building block."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.