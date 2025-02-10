Who Will Be MSU Football's Next 2026 Commit?
Michigan State's 2026 class is already ahead of where the 2025 class was. By a long shot.
During the 2025 cycle, Michigan State didn't receive a commitment until April, when three-star quarterback Leo Hannan chose the Spartans. The Spartans had their first 2026 cycle commitment in January from athlete Joey Caudill.
One can reasonably assume the obvious -- it took longer in Year 1 for Jonathan Smith as the new staff had to get settled into East Lansing, assemble their target board, and get on the trail all in one cycle. Hitting schools throughout Michigan and the Midwest to begin building a relationships was the top priority.
The staff was setting up for the long haul, 2026 and beyond; that alone is surprising, considering how strong Smith's first green and white class was. A lot of rising prospects such as 247Sports four-star linebacker D.J. White, who received the fourth star at the end of the cycle, and another four-star in Derrick Simmons, a defensive lineman. Unheralded, high-ceiling talents like Braylon Collier and George Mullins.
Now, you get a prospect like Caudill early, followed by a talented three-star quarterback in Kayd Coffman (a big win for the in-state pipeline) and four-star tight end Eddie Whiting (a big win for recruiting pedigree).
The question: who's next?
The answer to that question would seem to likely be North Branch offensive tackle Eli Bickel, a three-star talent rated the No. 40 offensive tackle in the class and No. 10 Michigan prospect.
Bickel's crystal ball for 247Sports has favored Michigan State since the fall, and On3 recently followed suit, projected Bickel for the green and white. It is key to remember that for the most part, these "predictions" are normally formed with direct insight from those involved.
So things are looking good for the Spartans' chances.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound blocker has the typical frame and athletic traits that the Spartans are targeting. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik prefers his lineman to be athletic and good movers, as the outside zone run scheme employed by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and Smith requires.
Bickel has made numerous visits, and he is reportedly high on the program and has extended connections to Michigan State.
