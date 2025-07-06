Top '26 Players MSU Hoops Has Offered So Far
Fans seem a little concerned about Michigan State basketball's progress on the 2026 recruiting trail, but if you know Tom Izzo's track record as a recruiter, you should be able to rest easy knowing good things will come.
As usual, Michigan State has aimed high in recruiting, targeting some of the best prospects in the country.
Let's take a look at some of the more notable ones.
Anthony Thompson, Five-Star SF
Thompson, a 6-7, 185-pound wing from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, is ranked the top class of 2026 prospect in his state, the No. 3 small forward in his class and the No. 11 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has heavy interest in the Spartans, but they're also competing with some historically successful programs in Kansas, Auburn, Indiana, Georgetown, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Purdue, Texas and North Carolina.
Lots of tough competition there, but Michigan State is as intriguing a destination as any.
Cameron Holmes, Five-Star SF
Holmes is another one of the top small forwards in the class of 2026. Like Thompson, of course, there's heavy competition for the 6-5, 195-pound Millennium High School (Arizona) prospect.
He is the younger brother of DaRon Holmes II of the Denver Nuggets.
Tristan Reed, Four-Star C
Reed is a 6-8, 210-pound center from Link Academy in Missouri. He is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in his state, the No. 11 center in his class and the No. 79 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He also holds offers from Michigan, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio State and Saint Louis.
Reed is the younger brother of Tarris Reed Jr., who played at Michigan before transferring to UConn, where he was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year last season.
Quinn Costello, Four-Star PF
Costello is a 6-10, 195-pound power forward from The Newman School in Boston. He is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in Massachusetts and the No. 18 class of 2026 power forward in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He also holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Boston College, Michigan, Maryland and North Carolina, among others.
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.