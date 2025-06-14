Spartans Extend Offer to '26 Three-Star PF From Boston
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the latest schools to show interest in 2026 three-star power forward Quinn Costello, extending him an offer this week. Costello announced the offer via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.
Costello is a Boston, Massachusetts native, entering his senior season at The Newman School. He is the No. 5-ranked player in the state, 28th nationally at the power forward position, and 144th in the country across all players in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Almost all of the interest that Costello gained so far throughout the recruiting process has come in the past two weeks. He had just six offers at the end of May, now holding 22 total offers. Programs competing alongside Michigan State are Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Michigan and Illinois.
The reason for all the recent interest is due to Costello competing in the NBPA Top 100 showcase camp this week in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Many high-profile college coaches were in attendance to scout the top players, and Costello certainly caught the eye of nearly 20 schools over the past few days.
At 6-10, 195 pounds, Costello holds elite size, and a few more pounds of muscle would make him a star at the collegiate level. He is the biggest recruit that the Spartans have offered in the 2026 class, by size, and would fill the role of senior forward Jaxon Kohler very well if committed.
MSU has gained two of the top prospects in the 2025 class, four-stars Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Nobody has committed in the 2026 class just yet, but head coach Tom Izzo is seeking to gain at least two more commitments in the next recruiting class. Ward and Scott will be freshmen this season.
The recent trend seems to be building your team through the transfer portal, adding veteran leadership. But there is still a ton of value in being able to recruit players out of high school and get them to buy into one program, especially if your name is Tom Izzo.
Nobody is better at building culture than Izzo, and if Costello wants to progress as a college star, East Lansing is the place to be.
