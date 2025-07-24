REPORT: Four-Star PG to Visit MSU on Important Weekend

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2026 four-star PG Carlos Medlock Jr. for an official visit starting on September 5th, sources tell me.



The Wayne Menorial (MI) product is now at Link Academy. He’s a top guard priority for MSU.



