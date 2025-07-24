REPORT: Four-Star PG to Visit MSU on Important Weekend
Michigan State basketball has lined up another visit.
According to 247Sports' Justin Thind, the Spartans will host four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. on Sept. 5. According to Thind, that is also when Michigan State will be hosting its annual "Grind Week."
Medlock will be playing for Link Academy in Missouri, where he transferred to after playing at Wayne Memorial in St. Wayne, Michigan.
He is one of the top targets on Michigan State's board and has been one of the fastest risers in the class of 2026 as of late.
Medlock is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 recruit in Missouri and the No. 10 point guard in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Along with Michigan State, he also holds offers from Michigan, Iowa, Creighton and Oklahoma State, among others.
Having Medlock on campus for Grind Week is crucial, just as it was for former Michigan State star Jase Richardson, who had been ready to commit to Alabama before he visited during Grind Week in 2023.
Richardson, of course, would be selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick of last month's NBA Draft after putting together an impressive freshman season at Michigan State when he helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance.
It would seem that Medlock's recruitment could come down to Michigan State and rival Michigan. Perhaps this visit will be the perfect opportunity for the Spartans to gain the upper hand.
"Speaking with one source around the recruitment, I am told they feel Medlock will be tough to pull out of the state of Michigan," Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals recently reported. "Speaking with another source, I am told that Tom Izzo has made Medlock a priority recruit. With the late nature of his rise, he could still see more offers come into play. Continue to pay attention to which visits he sets and if a commitment timeline starts to take shape."
Medlock is the son of Eastern Michigan legend Carlos Medlock, who was a three-year letterwinner with the Eagles in the 2000s. He scored more than 1,500 points in 110 games.
