REPORT: MSU Offers One of Top SGs in Class of 2026
We knew Michigan State had been showing interest in four-star shooting guard Junior County, a top-50 prospect in the class of 2026, and now, it has reportedly joined the pursuit for his pledge.
According to County's Nike EYBL team, Utah Prospects, the Spartans have extended an offer to the highly touted prospect.
County, who plays for Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in his state, the No. 5 shooting guard in his class and the No. 49 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He also holds offers from UConn, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, Virginia, Houston, Purdue, BYU, Maryland, Tennessee and Nebraska, among others.
County showed out at Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Thursday, posting 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The prospect caught up with On3 to give his thoughts on Michigan State.
“Things are great with them (Michigan State), Tom Izzo is a great dude, and Coach JB (John Borovich) is too," County said. "They’re one of the newer schools, so it’s just great to hear from them, and just kind of hear what they like, and what they’re all about.”
It's crucial that Michigan State brings in a shooting guard for the 2026 season, as the Spartans will have lost transfer Trey Fort, who has one last year of eligibility. That will only leave Kur Teng, so depth at that position will be a major need, and County would be an excellent option.
The Spartans have yet to land a commitment from the class of 2026, but they are getting more aggressive on the recruiting trail and making trips around the country during this July live period.
County told On3 that he will be aiming to reveal his top five this week. With Michigan State just now officially joining in on his recruitment, it's difficult to say where it could stand in his recruitment, but it certainly has a strong case as a program that got back on track last season, winning the Big Ten and making a run to the Elite Eight.
Not to mention, it just produced a first-round NBA Draft pick in Jase Richardson.
