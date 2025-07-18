REPORT: MSU Showing Interest in Four-Star G from Utah
Michigan State basketball has been turning it up in the recruiting department during what is one of the most crucial points of the offseason for basketball recruiting.
The Spartans have been extending offers, reaching out to recruits and visiting showcases around the country as they look to gain some traction, still yet to land a commitment from the class of 2026.
One of the prospects Michigan State has started eyeing is four-star guard Junior County of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He told On3 that Michigan State is one of the programs he is "hearing the most right now from," along with UConn, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Maryland.
“Things are great with them (Michigan State), Tom Izzo is a great dude, and Coach JB (John Borovich) is too," County said. "They’re one of the newer schools, so it’s just great to hear from them, and just kind of hear what they like, and what they’re all about.”
No major recruiting outlet has the Spartans listed among County's offers yet. Given the interest shown, though, that will probably change.
County can play point or shooting guard. He is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Utah, the No. 2 shooting guard in his class and the No. 27 overall player in his class, per 247Sports.
County said that the next item on his agenda is revealing his top five schools, which he's planning on being the week after the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, which is currently in session and will run through Sunday.
Considering the fact that Michigan State is new to County's recruitment, fans might not want to hold their breath for the Spartans making this top five, but then again, it's Tom Izzo. It's hard to look past one of the best active coaches in the game.
Michigan State needs a shooting guard, seeing as it will be losing Trey Fort after this coming season, with the only true 2 guard left being Kur Teng, who is expected to be a significant contributor in 2025-26. The Spartans need depth at the position, as well as a plan B if, though unlikely, Teng doesn't pan out as expected.
