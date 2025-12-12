MSU Signee Jasiah Jervis Shines vs Top High School Team

ESPN has updated its player rankings for the class of 2026, and Michigan State commit Jasiah Jervis is rising fast. The dynamic guard climbed to No. 31 nationally, making him the top-ranked recruit in Tom Izzo’s upcoming class, and one of the biggest long-term additions the Spartans have secured in years.

Jervis is a pure three-level scorer with a rapidly developing reputation. Playing for Archbishop Stepinac, the No. 15 high school team in the country, he recently showcased his talent on one of the biggest stages possible: a matchup against No. 13 Paul VI, led by five-star guard and No. 3 prospect Jordan Smith Jr. It was the type of game that often reveals which prospects can handle elite competition, and Jervis did not shy away.

Paul Biancardi, one of ESPN’s top high school basketball analysts, described Jervis as one of the best two-way guards in the class.

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, right, looks through a Thomas Jefferson defender during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He scores the ball from anywhere with efficiency. He is not afraid of defense and will guard on the perimeter, work to get over screens and rebound down. He is one of the best two-way scoring guards in the class and brings to mind former Spartan turned Milwaukee Buck Gary Harris.”

So far this season, Jervis leads Stepinac in scoring at 21 points per game, further validating his rise up the rankings.

Stepinac High School basketball star Jasiah Jervis is congratulated by varsity basketball coach Patrick Massaroni during a ceremony at the high school Nov. 5, 2025 where he announced his decision to attend and play basketball at Michigan State University. With them was Jasiah's mother Falana. | Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The matchup against Paul VI only added to his growing reputation. Playing on the road against one of the toughest programs in the country, owners of an 89–5 home record in their last 94 games and currently riding a 39-game home winning streak. Jervis showed poise and maturity beyond his age. Even in a loss, he finished with 15 points and displayed his ability to elevate his play against elite talent.

First Half

Jervis had a difficult opening half defensively, tasked with guarding the physical and aggressive Smith, who scored 16 points before the break. Offensively, Jervis struggled to find open looks with Smith shadowing him closely, resulting in just six first-half points, four of which came at the free-throw line.

Second Half

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis receives the MVP award during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. Kelly Marsh/For The Journal News | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second half told a different story. Jervis settled in and became Stepinac’s primary spark, keeping the game competitive as it started to slip away. Facing one of the best defensive prospects in the country, he showcased his shooting range by drilling two threes, both over Smith.

Jervis scored nine points after halftime and helped limit Smith to 10 second-half points, a noticeable improvement on both ends.

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, rights, attempts a shot during the William F. Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/For The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jervis is shaping up to be a major impact player for Michigan State next year. His ability to rise to tough challenges, compete against top-tier talent, and remain unfazed in hostile environments is exactly what Tom Izzo values in his guards.

If his development continues trending upward, Jervis has the potential to become one of MSU’s cornerstone players in the years ahead, and possibly one of Izzo’s most important recruits of the decade.

