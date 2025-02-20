REPORT: Why MSU's Bhonapha is High on Versatile Two-Way Maryland Star
Michigan State offered 2026 three-star athlete Damon Ferguson in late January.
Ferguson plays running back and cornerback for Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland and per SpartanMag's Jason Killop, he will be visiting Michigan State for the first time on March 29.
The Spartans are recruiting Ferguson to play running back, and Coach Keith Bhonapha is heading his recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect told Killop of his relationship with the coach, and there seems to be some interest.
“Coach KB was cool,” Ferguson said. “He was giving me more information about what he wants to accomplish and how I fit into what they want to do. Coach KB said he loved the way I hit the hole and can take it the distance. He also said he liked that I could catch and how I played physical on defense.”
The latter part of that quote is intriguing in that it connects with one of the key aspects of Bhonapha's (and the Spartans') prototype in a recruit. Two-way play.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
Ferguson's size checks out for what Bhonapha has targeted and likes in his backs. That being said, that 180-pound frame will need some bulk by the time it gets to college. Bhonapha wants angry runners who fall forward, but speed and shiftiness are key traits he wants.
As he mentioned in the above quote, a nose for endzone might be No. 1 on his priority list.
Michigan State's relationship with Ferguson is still blossoming, but if Bhonapha sees fit, the Spartans could make a hard push for his commitment. Whether he schedules and official visit for June after his unofficial will be the most telling sign.
