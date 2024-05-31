Spartans End Big Month of May With Important Weekend
The Michigan State Spartans had a big month of May -- transfer portal success that saw key additions like Andrew Dennis, Jeremiah Hughes and Semaj Bridgeman join -- and the recruiting trail was fruitful -- three commits in three-stars Di'Mari Malone, Noah LaPorte, and Jace Clarizio.
The Spartans offered numerous recruits at the recent Wayne State showcase -- where the best recruits from Michigan and all around the country competed in front of over 60 schools from all levels of college football.
The weekend of May 31 will prove to be very important for the Spartans -- they will entertain nine targets. Many of the targets are top priority 2025 prospects for the Spartans, and it will be crucial for the visits to go well for head coach Jonathan Smith.
Notable Visitors
Darius Afalava, a four-star offensive lineman from Lehi, Utah, will be in attendance. Afalava has a connection with Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik -- "Coach M" was the first to offer Afalava, the prospect said in an interview with Spartan Nation.
Afalava said the connection never wavered, even when the coaches went east to Michigan State. Afalava said geographical distance did not matter to him. He said he was very interested in the school, but needed to see what East Lansing was like.
"My relationship with that whole staff is just so strong, I just feel like [using] my official visit to get to know the place would be the perfect thing," Afalava told Spartan Nation. "The only thing that's left to know is just the whole area, and you know, the living, what they can offer."
Another key visitor will be Brad Fitzgibbon, a three-star defensive lineman from Illinois. Fitzgibbons can likely do anything asked of him on the defensive line, and he has leadership potential and a high IQ. Fitzgibbon likes honesty above all else, and out of all the prospects Spartan Nation has talked to, Fitzgibbon might be the most meticulous about the recruiting process.
In-state tight end Jayden Savoury -- a three-star from Orchard Lake St. Mary's -- will be another big visitor. Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in the state -- despite playing just one year of high school football. A standout basketball player for the reigning MHSAA Division I state champions, Savoury is a 6-foot-6 playmaker who has a very high ceiling. His teammate, three-star linebacker DJ White, was the Spartans' second 2025 commit.
LaRue Zamorano III, a three-star recruit from California, has lots of ball skills and is a long, 6-foot-2 cornerback who could blossom at the next level.
