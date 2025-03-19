Spartans Make Top 12 For 2026 Three-Star DL
On Monday, Trotwood-Madison High School (Ohio) defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce announced the 12 teams left in the hunt for his commitment via social media.
Michigan State is battling Big Ten foes Maryland, Indiana and Illinois, along with a few SEC programs, among others. Whyce has narrowed his search down to these 12 after garnering nearly 30 total offers. The Spartans should feel very good about making this list.
Whyce is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 44 defensive lineman in the 2026 class by 247Sports. Whyce also currently ranks as the no. 20 overall prospect in the state of Ohio for the 2026 class.
The Spartans do not currently have an official visit set up with Jamarcus Whyce at this time.
It's easy to see just why Michigan State likes Whyce so much. He's a true run-stuffer who maintains great gap control and uses his strong lower body to anchor down and make every play that comes his way. Whyce also fires off low and hard to rush the passer, creating a ton of havoc for offenses.
Having such a versatile big man who is well-rounded enough to play every down in every situation is just why Whyce sits with so many good options to choose from. Whoever snags him is getting a big-time play-maker in the trenches.
Jonathan Smith and the rest of his coaching staff have taken the Michigan and Ohio pipelines seriously. Nearby coaches have raved about the new staff and their commitment to building and maintaining those relationships.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon praised the Spartans' staff when he spoke to Michigan State Spartans On SI earlier this month.
"The MSU staff has been very personable, consistent and transparent in all encounters dealing with each and every player they recruit," Dixon said. "With multiple touch points within the staff, these qualities resonated across the staff and allowed us to build trust in them quickly."
Michigan State continues to be in the hunt for some Midwest talent and is trying to build that confidence and reputation back up after the previous regime set the program back in that aspect. The Spartans making more of these lists shows that the Spartans program is starting to bounce back.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.