EXCLUSIVE: Key Pipeline Talks Spartan Staff
The theme of the Michigan State football recruiting has been in state prospects.
Keeping homegrown talent in the state is an ever-important goal in this changing college football landscape. Over the last year, it has become evident that this is a key value of Jonathan Smith and his program, especially when it comes to one specific program.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's has always been a talent hotbed. This MSU regime clearly understands that, taking a whopping five St. Mary's players off their MHSAA Division II State Championship team in 2025.
ATH Bryson Williams, linebacker DeJae White, running back Darrin Jones Jr., tight end Jayden Savoury and offensive tackle Antonio Johnson will all find themselves in the Green and White.
Orchard Lake associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon talked to me about his role as the go-between for the students and prospective schools.
"My role covers all aspects of recruiting from highlight film, recruiting profiles, setting up assessments, academic oversight, setting up camp schedules, school visits, and advocating to coaches for our kids," Dixon said.
"My objective is to find the appropriate fit and college home for each of our kids interested in playing at the next level."
Is it just a coincidence that the right fit seems to be Michigan State more often than not? Dixon doesn't think so.
"The relationship began a few days after Coach Smith was named head coach," he said. "We were one of his first stops and took time to welcome him and help him understand the landscape of the area."
The way Coach Smith and his staff have treated the St. Mary's program and its student-athletes has made this relationship as strong as it could be.
"The MSU staff has been very personable, consistent and transparent in all encounters dealing with each and every player they recruit," Dixon said. "With multiple touch points within the staff, these qualities resonated across the staff and allowed us to build trust in them quickly."
Coach Dixon is extremely proud of the kinds of players and people St. Mary's is sending to East Lansing.
"MSU will get kids that are ready to compete and work hard," he said. "Players that are eager to get to work and improve daily. More importantly, young men that have a strong moral foundation and resilience to rise to the challenge."
The contrast from previous years to this regime has been incredibly apparent to the staff in Orchard Lake.
"It's obvious to me that the coaching staff has built trust rather quickly by investing a great amount of effort into knowing what's going on with their players," Dixon said.
As things move forward, there are plenty of more big names to watch coming down the line at St. Mary's.
"We have a lot of exciting players to look out for," Dixon said. "Our class of 2026 is led by Ryan Harrington (DE), Kareem Pruitt (FS), Camari Patterson (SS) and Angelo Chapman (WR)."
Dixon also mentioned the 2027 class as being "dynamic" with players like Jabin Gonzales (QB), Chad Willis (WR), Lorenzo Barber (WR), Treighjan Gibson (DT), Brandon Adams Jr (LB/TE) and Chase Arnold (EDGE).
