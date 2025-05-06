Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 DL From Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans have spent this offseason hammering the recruiting trail for the defensive line, a position group that direly needs a boost. They recently offered 2026 three-star defensive lineman Aiden Solecki, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Solecki is entering his senior season at Downers Grove North High School, a native of Downers Grove, Illinois. He is rated a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, which has him ranked the 35th prospect in the state for the 2026 class, while being the 135th defensive lineman in the country.
The Illinois native helped his school to a 10-2 record while backing it up with some pretty impressive stats. Solecki earned 50 tackles, 30 of which were solo, adding eight sacks to a strong year on the defensive line. He is going to be a force once fully grown and heading into collegiate ball.
He has gained a total of 16 offers, with the Spartans being the highest profile program out of the bunch. Schools like Central Michigan, San Diego State and Washington State are amongst the competition. The Spartans should have a very good shot at landing Solecki based on his offers.
Standing at 6-4, 260 pounds, Solecki is certainly dominating the high school level at his size and could do the same in East Lansing in a few short years. He would likely need to add a bit of weight to stack up with some of the top offensive blockers in the Big Ten but has strong projectability.
It is almost essential that the Spartans front-load a lot of the defensive line talent from the future recruiting classes. Yes, the transfer portal has been beneficial, and the Spartans are improving through it, but building from the ground up with high school talent is still the biggest key to success.
Solecki's hometown is roughly a four-hour drive to East Lansing, making an official visit quite convenient. They will likely bring him out to an early game this season so he can experience the campus with the weather still being relatively nice.
We will see how things shake out with Solecki over the next few months, but there should be a good feeling surrounding his commitment. In comparison to the rest of his offers, the Spartans present an elite level of competition with the opportunity to shine, impress and play at the next level in the pros.
