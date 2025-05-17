Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans are surprisingly one of the first teams to extend an offer to 2027 four-star edge rusher Anthony Cavallaro.
He announced the offer on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter. Despite being a four-star recruit, the Largo, Florida native has not gained much interest to this point.
Cavallaro is rated as the No. 17 player in the state of Florida while being the 21st overall edge rusher in the country for the 2027 class, per the 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is coming off a limited sophomore season, playing in just four games for a 2-7 Indian Rocks Christian High School team.
Cavallaro plays on both sides of the ball as a defensive end and tight end. Last season, he earned 24 tackles, eight for loss, and four sacks, per MaxPreps.
Offensively, Cavallaro caught four passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, being a big-play guy deep down the field as a 6-5, 210-pound specimen. It is more likely that Cavallaro would be an edge rusher with the Spartans, considering his recruiting profile slates him as a defender. He also tagged Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt in his announcement post.
The Spartans are just the eighth school to offer the four-star prospect, joining USF, Syracuse, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Louisville, SMU and Kansas. There is no prediction as to where Cavallaro may land, but the Spartans have as good a chance as all other competing schools to this point.
Cavallaro is not set to make any official visits yet, but the Spartans would be wise to get him on campus. They have done a great job through the years of recruiting the state of Florida, most recently earning impact play from former Spartan defensive back Charles Brantley from Sarasota. Brantley, of course, transferred to Miami (FL).
The Spartans have been absent of a strong pass rush over the past few seasons and have put a high priority on recruiting the position for the future. They have now offered a total of 15 edge rushers in the 2027 class alone. They will need Cavallaro's contribution if he decides to pick Michigan State.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join the community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.