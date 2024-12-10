BREAKING: MSU Veteran DB Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State could be using one of its top defensive players this offseason.
On Tuesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Michigan State redshirt junior Charles Brantley has entered the transfer portal. This is the third time he has done so in his career as a Spartan. He entered his name in the spring and winter of 2023 and withdrew both times.
Brantley, one of Michigan State's longest-tenured players, had a standout season for the Spartans this year, after playing in just three games last year due to a season-ending injury.
Despite playing in just nine games this season, Brantley was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He posted 27 tackles, two for losses, seven passes defensed and three interceptions, including one returned for a 100-yard pick-six in the Spartans' win over Prairie View A&M. It was the longest in school history.
Brantley has played four seasons at Michigan State and has appeared in a total of 30 games. He has totaled 103 tackles, five for losses, a sack, 18 passes defensed and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, in his time as a Spartan.
Should Brantley decide to go elsewhere this time around, it would be a major hit for Michigan State's defense. The veteran defensive back has been key for this unit, and his ability to make plays on the ball has been a huge advantage for the Spartans.
Brantley enrolled at Michigan State in 2021. A three-star prospect out of Venice, Florida, Brantley was the No. 38 cornerback prospect in the class of 2021, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.